According to Sky Italia, Arsenal are seriously interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee this summer.
The Bologna striker has been in excellent form this season and has attracted interest from a number of clubs including AC Milan, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
According to Sky Italia, Juventus are also hoping to sign the Dutchman, and they could try to strike a deal with Bayern Munich should they use their clause to buy back Zirkzee.
However, they add that Arsenal are also looking at Zirkzee and are willing to pay him an annual salary of €6 million per year to join the club. Bologna would reportedly ask for a fee close to €60 million.