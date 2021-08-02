According to reports in Italy, AS Roma are interested in signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.
Jose Mourinho has targeted Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka but that move seems far off with the Swiss international set to remain in London.
La Gazzetta dello Sport is now reporting that AS Roma are turning their attentions to AZ Alkmaar captain Teun Koopmeiners. The Serie A side have been in contact with the 23-year-old’s management.
Koopmeiners has also been linked with Atalanta Bergamo and Stade Rennes.
He will join roma soon. I cant wait to see how he adapts in seri a. He is a baller.