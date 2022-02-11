According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Feyenoord centre-back Marcos Senesi is a target for AS Roma.
The Italian newspaper is reporting that AS Roma is set for a summer of revolution with Jose Mourinho’s side having €100 million to spend.
One of the targets to strengthen the defence is Feyenoord star Marcos Senesi, who has a contract at De Kuip until the summer of 2023. Roma is hoping that Feyenoord will cooperate with a transfer.
The Argentinian has been linked with moves to Napoli, Sevilla, and Newcastle United in recent months but remains with Feyenoord. Senesi has made 98 appearances for Feyenoord since joining the club from San Lorenzo.