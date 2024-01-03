According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma is hoping to sign Dean Huijsen on loan from Juventus.
AS Roma have limited funds to spend this month but Jose Mourinho is keen to add a new centre-back to his squad. He has been impressed by Huijsen, who made his Juventus debut this season.
Huijsen was meant to be heading for Frosinone on loan but the interest from Roma has the Netherlands U19 international considering his options.
According to Di Marzio, Juventus wants to honour their agreement with Frosinone but after conversations with Huijsen on Wednesday, there are now doubts. Huijsen would prefer to join AS Roma, who want it to be a loan with option to buy.