According to Voetbal International, Aston Villa are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven duo Noni Madueke and Ibrahim Sangare.
On Thursday, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was in the stands for PSV Eindhoven’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City. According to VI, he was in the crowd to run the rule over two PSV stars.
Aston Villa is interested in defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and English winger Noni Madueke. However, the Birmingham-based side is not the only club circling the duo.
Newcastle United was linked with Sangare in January, while Madueke is interesting a number of clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur.
PSV may see an exodus of their stars this summer with Cody Gakpo and Mario Gotze also expected to leave the club.