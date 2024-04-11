According to reports in Italy, Aston Villa are interested in signing Denzel Dumfries from Internazionale.
Dumfries has not been a consistent starter for Inter this season and has often found himself on the bench.
Aston Villa are competing for a spot in the Champions League next season and Calciomercato are reporting that the English side are interested in signing Dumfries this summer.
Inter are believed to be ready to listen to offers for the Dutch international, who has a contract until the summer of 2025. They would reportedly only listen to offers close to €30 million.
It is unclear what Dumfries thinks about a move to the Premier League with the right-back formerly linked to Chelsea.