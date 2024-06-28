Aston Villa has officially confirmed the signing of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea.
The left-back is currently with the Netherlands squad at Euro 24 but that hasn’t stopped him from sealing a transfer from Chelsea to Aston Villa.
He has signed a contract until 2030 with the Birmingham-based club that will play in the Champions League next season. Aston Villa have agreed to pay around £37.5 million for the defender.
Maatsen was named in the Champions League team of the season last year after an excellent campaign on loan with Borussia Dortmund. The German club wanted to make the loan permanent but they have been beaten by Aston Villa.