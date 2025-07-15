Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot from Stade Brest.
The 34-year-old has been with Brest for four seasons now but now begins an adventure in the Premier League with Aston Villa.
The experienced keeper has signed a two-year deal in Birmingham with Aston Villa paying an undisclosed fee.
Bizot began his career with Ajax before spells with Cambuur, Groningen, Genk and AZ Alkmaar. He made over 130 appearances for Stade Brest and has one cap for the Netherlands national team.
Bizot is the latest Dutchman at Villa, joining Donyell Malen, Ian Maatsen, Lamare Bogarde, and Sil Swinkels.