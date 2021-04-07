It appears that at least 12,000 fans will be present at Netherlands Euro 2020 group games this summer.
On Wednesday, the host cities for the Euro’s had to present their expectations around how many fans could be present during the games.
The KNVB, the cabinet, and the municipality of Amsterdam have decided to submit a plan that will see at least 12,000 fans allowed into the Johan Cruijff ArenA for Oranje’s group games.
All visitors must comply with the then-current safety protocols and will not be allowed access until they can provide a negative test result.