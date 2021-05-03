According to De Telegraaf, Atalanta Bergamo and Norwich City are also interested in signing Vitesse Arnhem centre-back Danilho Doekhi.
The defender is heading for the exit at Vitesse this summer and last month his name was linked with Newcastle United, Fulham, and Scottish champions Rangers.
On Monday, De Telegraaf added two new names to the list of clubs, with Norwich City and Atalanta Bergamo now said to be chasing the 22-year-old.
Doekhi has had an excellent season for Vitesse Arnhem, making 29 appearances. He has a contract with Vitesse until 2022.