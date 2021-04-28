According to reports in Italy, Atalanta Bergamo are interested in signing Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman.
The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the most talented midfielders in the Eredivisie, contributing seven goals and nine assists for Heerenveen this season.
Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport is reporting that Atalanta Bergamo are interested in signing the player they dub as the, “pearl of Heerenveen.”
Veerman would reportedly command a fee of €6 million while Atalanta face competition from Ajax and PSV Eindhoven for the former Volendam star.
Veerman would be the fourth Dutchman at Atalanta with Marten de Roon, Sam Lammers and Hans Hateboer already contracted to the club.