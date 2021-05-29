According to reports in Italy, Atalanta Bergamo are interested in signing Bologna midfielder Jerdy Schouten.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 24-year-old swapped Excelsior for Bologna two years ago and has impressed with his performances in Serie A.
AC Milan and Napoli have previously been linked with Schouten and now La Gazzetta Dello Sport is reporting that Atalanta Bergamo are interested in the midfielder.
Bologna wants €12 million to part with their playmaker, who would be a teammate of Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon and Sam Lammers if he decides to join Atalanta.