Memphis Depay came off injured in Netherlands win over Gibraltar and is now set for a spell out injured.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The attacker opened the scoring against Gibraltar but then came off in the second half and went straight down the tunnel.
Atletico Madrid has now confirmed that Memphis has suffered a thigh injury which means he will miss the weekend’s clash with Real Betis. A return date has not been announced for the forward.
It is a frustrating injury for Memphis, who had cemented his place in the Atletico Madrid starting line-up in recent weeks.