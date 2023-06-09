Atletico Madrid has joined the list of clubs interested in signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.
The striker has only been with Feyenoord since last summer but his performances have already put him in the spotlight of a number of clubs.
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Gimenez’s agent, Morris Pagniello, said, “It is true that Atlético are interested. I think it could be one of the best options.”
Pagniello also dropped some other names, “More clubs have inquired about him, including Napoli, Inter and clubs from the English Premier League.”
The 22-year-old played 32 times for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 15 times. He still has a contract until 2026.