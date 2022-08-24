Benfica has announced the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Fredrik Aursnes on a five-year deal.
Feyenoord is set to receive €15 million for the Norwegian international, who joined the club last summer for a fee of less than €500,000.
The 26-year-old made 49 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring once but he will now be working with former PSV manager Roger Schmidt in Lisbon.
After Tyrell Malacia, Luis Sinisterra and Marcos Senesi, Aurses is the fourth big money departure from Feyenoord this summer.