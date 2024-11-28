AZ Alkmaar were held to a 1-1 draw by Galatasaray in their Europa League clash.
After only 86 seconds, AZ scored their fastest ever European goal with Sven Mijnans finishing after Seiya Maikuma had his shot parried by Fernando Muslera.
AZ remained dangerous on the break and Muslera had to keep out efforts from Ruben van Bommel and Mayckel Lahdo.
It seemed that AZ we’re heading into the break ahead but Victor Osimhen‘s header wasn’t cleared by Peer Koopmeiners and VAR deemed that the ball had crossed the line.
Jordy Clasie and Ruben van Bommel went off at the break and AZ were second best in the second half. Luckily the post prevented Abdelkerim Bardakci from making it 2-1.
Kees Smit came off the bench but got two quick yellow cards and had to leave the pitch before the end. In stoppage time, Galatasaray thought they had won it when Osimhen headed in but he was offside.
AZ take a point and they are still on course to make the next round.