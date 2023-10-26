In the Europa Conference League, AZ were comfortably beaten 1-4 by a ruthless Aston Villa side.
- by Michael Statham
All four sides in this Conference League group came into this game level on points. AZ started with their expected names, whilst Villa rotated four players from their weekend thrashing of West Ham.
AZ imposed themselves on Villa from the start, but no chances were created until Diego Carlos played a long ball over the top for Leon Bailey to chase. After a stumble and back heel out of play, the chance seemed to be over, but for Villa to win the ball back from the resulting throw, and Bailey drove in a right-footed shot.
The Dutch side had to wait until the 22nd minute for their first shot on target. Top goal-scorer Vangelis Pavlidis was played through on goal. Evading retreating Villa defenders, Pavlidis could only shoot straight at goalkeeper Emi Martinez.
One minute later, and it was two for the Premier League side. John McGinn had space and time to pick out Youri Tielemans entering the penalty area, and he duly squeezed the ball under the advancing Mathew Ryan.
An error in the Villa defence soon after presented Pavlidis with a huge opportunity to lessen the deficit, but his shot from 12 yards with only Martinez to beat went high and wide. Seven minutes later, and van Brederode, played in behind the Villa defence, crossed in for the Greek striker, but he had strayed narrowly offside before finishing the chance.
In response to a disappointing first half, Pascal Jansen made two subs, bringing on Tiago Dantas and Bruno Martins Indi for Sven Mijnans and Alexandre Penetra.
The optimism didn’t last long though. Bailey was played through on goal, and after twisting away from a defender, his shot was palmed by Ryan into the path of the onrushing Ollie Watkins who could tap in for 0-3.
Pavlidis quickly forced a save from Martinez, but Bailey was soon rushing down the wing again and he provided McGinn with a cross for Villa’s fourth.
Ibrahim Sadiq reduced the arrears when he rifled home from the edge of the box. AZ then rallied to create some pressure on the Villa penalty area, but it was not enough to make anything close to a comeback.
The defeat leaves AZ already running out of games to qualify. At least two wins are a must from their remaining three Conference League fixtures.