AZ Alkmaar have a job to do in Norway next week after they were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League clash with SK Brann.
The first half saw AZ go close via Jens Odgaard but SK Brann grew into the game and Bård Finne shot wide via Riechedly Bazoer.
AZ improved after the break but it was the visitors who took the lead when Vangelis Pavlidis lost the ball in the midfield and a counter led to Niklas Castro netting.
Mayckel Lahdo came off the bench and he went close with a strike that was just kept out of the corner. The winger then had another shot that was this time parried into the path of Pantelis Hatzidiakos, who nodded in the equaliser.
AZ pushed for a winner but SK Brann held firm and the second leg is going to be a tough job for the Dutch side.