AZ Alkmaar have drawn Aston Villa in the UEFA Conference League group stages.
After getting past SK Brann on Thursday, AZ Alkmaar took their place in pot one as one of the top seeds for the draw on Friday.
AZ were drawn into Group E along wide English side Aston Villa, who have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign.
Next into the group was Polish side Legia Warsaw and the final team was Bosnian side HSK Zrinjski.
The group stages get underway in under three weeks with the top two teams reaching the knockout rounds.