Heerenveen rejects Turkish int... According to Voetbal International, Heerenveen has rejected interest from Turkey ...

PEC Zwolle stun Sparta in Het ... PEC Zwolle came away from Sparta Rotterdam with a 2-0 ...

Wieffer’s early strike e... Mats Wieffer scored the only goal of the game as ...

Booth shines as Utrecht defeat... Taylor Booth scored a hattrick as Utrecht defeated Volendam 4-2. Follow ...

Go Ahead Eagles increase Vites... Vitesse Arnhem's relegation fears increased on Sunday after a 2-0 ...

NEC come from behind to defeat... A double from Koki Ogawa led NEC Nijmegen to a ...

Ajax take a point against lead... Ajax managed to hold leaders PSV Eindhoven to a 1-1 ...