AZ Alkmaar’s U18 side has reached the UEFA Youth League final after defeated Sporting club de Portugal on penalties. The match finished 2-2.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After seeing off Barcelona and Real Madrid in the previous rounds, AZ were now on the hunt for the final. However, they were without star striker Mexx Meerdink after his involvement in the Europa League on Thursday.
Diogo Cabral gave Sporting an early lead, but Ernest Poku hit back for AZ. Then the Dutch side took the lead before the break with Ro-Zangelo Daal cutting inside before curling an excellent strike into the corner.
After a clumsy foul by Jayden Addai on Afonso Moreira, the ball hit the spot early in the second half. Chico Lamba made it 2-2.
The game ended all square and it was Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, who became the hero in the shootout with two saves to send AZ to the final.
AZ are the first Dutch side to ever reach the final of the competition and they will face AC Milan or Hadjuk Split. The final is on Monday.