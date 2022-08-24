AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of American midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from CF Montréal.

The American international will complete the season with Montreal and join AZ Alkmaar officially in January. The 23-year-old has signed a deal until the summer of 2027.

The 23-year-old will become one of AZ Alkmaar’s most expensive transfers, although the transfer fee has not been made official. It is believed that AZ are paying €6 million to sign the six-time USA international.

Mihailovic has made 59 appearances for CF Montreal, scoring 12 goals and adding 19 assists.




