AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the signing of Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Sam Beukema.
The 22-year-old will make the move in the summer and has signed a five-year deal in Alkmaar.
There was interest from Feyenoord, FC Utrecht, FC Groningen and FC Twente in Beukema, but it is AZ Alkmaar that have won the race to sign the defender.
Beukema told the AZ website, “It really couldn’t be better. I have signed a contract with this wonderful professional club. It is a very nice day for me. I really start from my feelings. I have had conversations with Feyenoord, but the plan is the most important for me. AZ really wanted to sign me, so I made my choice on that basis.”
AZ need a new centre-back with Ron Vlaar retiring, while Bruno Martins Indi is only on loan from Stoke City and Ramon Leeuwin is no longer in the club’s plans.
Buekema has made 65 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles, scoring ten times.