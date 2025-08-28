AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of winger Weslley Patati from Maccabi Tel Aviv.
The Brazilian was presented to the AFAS Stadion crowd before the Conference League clash against Levski Sofia on Thursday.
AZ have paid €7 million to sign the 21-year-old, who is the replacement for Ruben van Bommel, who departed for PSV Eindhoven.
After leaving Santos for Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2024, he made 44 appearances fort he club, scoring 14 goals and adding 10 assists.
He should make his debut this weekend against NAC Breda.