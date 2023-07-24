Volendam set to sign Newcastle... According to Voetbal International, Volendam are close to signing Newcastle ...

Anderlecht unveils Dutch midfi... Anderlecht has announced the signing of Justin Lonwijk on loan ...

Ajax leave Bassey out of train... Calvin Bassey is not part of the Ajax squad heading ...

Heerenveen take former Ajax an... Heerenveen has confirmed that young winger Joel Ideho is on ...

Feyenoord set to bring Stengs ... According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are set to sign Calvin ...

AZ Alkmaar signs Portuguese de... AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of Alexandre Penetra from ...

PSV, Twente, and AZ learn Euro... The draw for the qualifying rounds of the Champions League ...