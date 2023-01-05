According to Sky Sports, a number of clubs are showing interest in AZ Alkmaar left-back Milos Kerkez.
The 19-year-old full-back joined AZ Alkmaar from AC Milan in January last year and has been excellent for the club since.
Kerkez became the first-choice left-back in the summer after the departure of Owen Wijndal and he has made 26 appearances this season, providing six assists and three goals.
According to Sky Sports, Kerkez has not gone unnoticed in the Premier League with Leeds United, Leicester City and Bournemouth all interested in the Hungarian. However, they are not the only clubs circling as Lazio, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also mentioned as possible suitors.
Kerkez has a deal with AZ Alkmaar until 2026 and there is yet to be a concrete offer from any interested club.