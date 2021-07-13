According to reports in France, AS Monaco are closing in on a deal to sign AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
RMC Sport is reporting that the talks between Monaco and AZ Alkmaar are progressing well and a deal could be struck within days.
There is no mention in the report about how much Monaco would be paying to sign the 20-year-old striker, who has a deal in Alkmaar until 2023.
Monaco are looking for a new striker after Stefan Jovetic departed the club and have set their sights on Boadu, who has 38 goals in 88 games for AZ Alkmaar. Boadu would have to compete with Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland for a starting spot in Monaco.
AZ Alkmaar have already signed Vangelis Pavlidis from Willem II, while Jelle Duin has just signed a new contract.