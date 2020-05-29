According to Veronica Inside there are clubs from the Eredivisie and around Europe showing interest in ADO Den Haag defender Shaquille Pinas.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 22-year-old has one year left on his contract at ADO Den Haag, and the club are trying to convince the centre-back to sign a new deal.
However, Veronica Inside are reporting that there are several clubs showing interest in Pinas. AZ Alkmaar and Utrecht from the Eredivisie, along with several unnamed clubs from England, Germany, France and Turkey.
Ali Dursun, the agent of Pinas, wouldn’t confirm the interest in his client to Veronica Inside.
ADO Den Haag signed Pinas from Dordrecht from 2017, and he has since made 51 appearances for the club.