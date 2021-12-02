AZ Alkmaar booked their first league win since October with a 2-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Thursday.
AZ Alkmaar last tasted victory in the Eredivisie on the 30th of October and Fortuna Sittard gave them a scare by taking the lead after nine minutes. Zian Flemming opened the scoring before making a statement against the coronavirus measures in the Netherlands.
Four minutes before half-time, AZ had the equaliser with Vangelis Pavlidis heading in a Dani de Wit cross. The hosts then made it 2-1 six minutes into the second half as Jesper Karlsson was given too much space to fire past Yanick van Osch.
Fortuna Sittard could not find an equaliser with Mats Seuntjens and Emil Hansson’s efforts from a distance no problem for Peter Vindahl Jensen.
Late on, AZ handed a debut to Yusuf Barasi and the victory takes them up to 8th place. Fortuna Sittard remains second bottom.