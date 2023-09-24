AZ Alkmaar came away from PEC Zwolle on Sunday with a comfortable 3-0 win.
AZ Alkmaar suffered a shock 4-3 loss to Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday after leading 3-0 and were looking to regain some confidence. Pascal Jansen decided to name the same starting eleven from that tie.
The opening goal came in the 12th minute as Mayckel Lahdo received the ball just outside the box and fired low into the bottom corner.
Lahdo then turned provider as his cross was netted from close range by Myron van Brederode in the 52nd minute.
PEC Zwolle thought they had a penalty in the 66th minute for a tackle by Riechedly Bazoer on Tolis Vellios but it was overturned after consulting VAR.
AZ were then boosted by the return from injury of Bruno Martins Indi before Vangelis Pavlidis wrapped up the win in stoppage time.
AZ remains on a 100% record in the league and sit second, while PEC Zwolle is in 11th.