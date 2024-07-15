AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of former PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet on a free transfer.

With Matt Ryan departing AZ this summer, the club was looking for a new goalkeeper to act as a back-up to Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.

AZ has brought in Jeroen Zoet on a deal until the summer of 2027 after he left Italian side Spezia on a free transfer. The 33-year-old has agreed to be the second choice in Alkmaar and returns to the Eredivisie after a four-year spell in Italy.

Zoet played 49 matches for Spezia, before that he was seen at PSV Eindhoven, Utrecht, and RKC Waalwijk. He also has 11 caps for the Netherlands.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14487 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter