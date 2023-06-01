AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of Ruben van Bommel from MVV Maastricht on a contract until 2027.
The 18-year-old winger scored fifteen times and gave five assists for MVV in his first full season in professional football.
Van Bommel was wanted by several Eredivisie clubs including FC Twente and Go Ahead Eagles. However, AZ Alkmaar confirmed his arrival on Thursday afternoon.
The son of Mark van Bommel has signed a four-year contract in Alkmaar and follows in the footsteps of his grandfather Bert van Marwijk, who played for AZ.
Van Bommel’s contract with MVV had expired and he had been in negotiations with the club over signing a contract so they would receive something for his departure. This seems to have been settled in negotiations between AZ and MVV.