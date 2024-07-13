AZ confirms Parrott arrival fr... AZ Alkmaar has completed the signing of Troy Parrott from ...

Ajax reach agreement to sign T... Ajax has reached an agreement to bring right-winger Bertrand Traore ...

Van de Beek follows Misehouy t... Girona FC have confirmed the signing of both Donny van ...

Goudmijn signs for Derby Count... Kenzo Goudmijn has completed his move from AZ Alkmaar to ...

Netherlands U21 international ... Plymouth Argyle have announced the signing of winger Ibrahim Cissoko ...

Utrecht solves striker issue w... FC Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Netherlands U21 international ...

Feyenoord sign Costa Rican def... Feyenoord has announced the signing of Costa Rican defender Jeyland ...