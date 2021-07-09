AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the signing of Willem II striker Vangelis Pavlidis.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to AZ for weeks and the deal has now officially been confirmed with Pavlidis signing a deal until 2025.
Speaking to the AZ website, Pavlidis said, “AZ is one of the best clubs in the Netherlands. My first impressions of the club are very good. AZ has achieved good results in recent years. Playing European football is something I really look forward to.”
Pavlidis joined Willem II from Bochum in 2019 and he made 82 appearances for the club, scoring 33 times and adding 14 assists. The striker has 14 caps for the Greece national team, scoring three times.