Lasse Schöne scored on his debut for Heerenveen but could not prevent a 3-1 loss at AZ Alkmaar.
Heerenveen initially had Lasse Schone on the bench for their visit to Alkmaar, but after Joey Veerman was injured in the warm-up, the Dane came into the starting eleven. Henk Veerman also started on the bench for the Frisians.
Without the two Veermans, Heerenveen initially struggled and in the 20th minute, Calvin Stengs fired AZ Alkmaar in front. The attacker saw his initial effort saved but he netted on the rebound.
Stengs nearly made it 2-0 before the break but the post denied the AZ star. Two minutes into the second half, Myron Boadu was fouled in the box and Teun Koopmeiners added AZ’s second from the spot.
In the 54th minute, Heerenveen pulled one back with Schone finishing from a Siem de Jong cross.
Shortly afterwards, Boadu hit the bar for the hosts, who eventually wrapped up the win in the 81st minute through Albert Gudmundsson.
The win means AZ Alkmaar are now third, while Heerenveen sits 8th.