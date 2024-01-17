Pascal Jansen has been sacked as the head coach of AZ Alkmaar with immediate effect.
AZ are currently fourth in the Eredivisie but they are out of the Conference League and they only got past amateur side Quick Boys in the KNVB Cup after a penalty shootout.
The 3-3 draw against Quick Boys on Tuesday was the final straw for AZ Alkmaar’s board and Jansen has now been sacked. The club has announced that Maarten Martens has taken over on a deal until the end of the season.
Jansen succeeded Arne Slot as AZ head coach in 2020 and he led the club to the Conference League semi-finals. However, in the league, they have finished third, fifth, and fourth.
Technical director Max Huiberts told the club website, “During the season we have several moments when we as management and head coach discuss matters and ultimately we decided to part ways. Despite the difficult and drastic decision, we are grateful to Pascal for what he has meant to the club over the past five years. We wish him every success in his further career.”