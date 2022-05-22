AZ Alkmaar defeated Heerenveen 2-0 in the AFAS Stadion on Sunday to book their place in the European playoff final. AZ progresses 4-3 on aggregate.
After losing 3-2 in midweek, AZ Alkmaar knew they had to put in a strong performance and after only five minutes, Dani de Wit had made it 1-0. The midfielder controlled an excellent pass from Jordy Clasie before netting.
Amin Sarr should have fired Heerenveen level but when in on goal the striker could only blast the ball off target.
The game was even after the break and it seemed extra-time was looming, but in the 89th minute, Clasie found Zakaria Aboukhlal with a pass and the winger chested the ball down before firing AZ 2-0 up.
AZ Alkmaar now progresses to the final where they will meet Vitesse Arnhem for a place in the Europa Conference League.