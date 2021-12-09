Thijs Oosting scored the only goal of the game late on as AZ Alkmaar defeated Randers 1-0 in the Europa Conference League.
Despite being through already as group winners, Pascal Jansen decided not to make wholesale changes for the final group game. Sam Beukema started in defence, while Dani de Wit was up front instead of Vangelis Pavlidis.
Randers goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren was busy in the first half as he constantly thwarted the home side. Jesper Karlsson was dangerous a number of times but he could not find a way past Carlgren, who also denied Owen Wijndal.
The Danish side barely threatened and the second half was constant AZ pressure as Albert Gudmundsson, Karlsson, and Pavlidis all went close. Eventually, with three minutes left, Thijs Oosting forced the ball into the net to seal victory for the Dutch side.
AZ top the group with 14 points from a possible 18 and they can now prepare for the weekend’s league clash with Ajax.