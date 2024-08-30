A double from Ruben van Bommel led AZ Alkmaar to a 3-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk on Friday evening.
AZ got off to a slow start but their superiority finally resulted in the opener after half an hour when Ruben van Bommel tapped in Ibrahim Sadiq’s cross.
Van Bommel then latched onto a long ball minutes later to then slot in a second for the visitors, who went into the break comfortable at 2-0.
In the second half, Michiel Kramer was shown a red card for an elbow and Mexx Meerdink came off the bench to add a third for AZ with a header. It was the young striker’s maiden first team goal.
AZ goes top with 10 points from four games, while RKC are stuck on zero points.