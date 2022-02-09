AZ Alkmaar have comfortably reached the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup after a 4-0 win over RKC Waalwijk.
AZ went into the clash on a fifteen-game unbeaten streak and they needed only eight minutes to take the lead. Issam El Maach’s sloppy pass was capitalised on by Jordy Clasie and he then passed to Vangelis Pavlidis, who then set up Dani de Wit to net the opening goal.
Lennerd Daneels almost equalised for AZ Alkmaar but his strike came back off the post. In the 23rd minute, Pavlidis made it 2-0 after another error from El Maach. Before the break, it was 3-0 through a Jesper Karlsson penalty after a foul on Owen Wijndal.
The second half was a stroll for the visitors and Zakaria Aboukhlal sealed the victory for AZ Alkmaar in the 71st minute after racing onto a Clasie through-ball.
AZ Alkmaar now joins Ajax and PSV Eindhoven in the last four of the KNVB Cup.