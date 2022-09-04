AZ Alkmaar had an easy victory on Sunday afternoon as they ran out 3-0 victors in Emmen.
AZ went close in the tenth minute but Jens Odgaard headed off target. It wasn’t long until the striker did find the net after latching onto an excellent pass from Jordy Clasie before firing past Eric Oelschlägel.
Dani de Wit made it 2-0 with a close range finish before Tijjani Reijnders found the corner of the net to make it 3-0 after 34 minutes.
There was no further goals in the second half as AZ eased to victory but Fernando Pacheco did hit the crossbar for Emmen.
AZ move third with their fourth win in five games, while Emmen is 14th.