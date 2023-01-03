Pascal Jansen has extended his contract as head coach of AZ Alkmaar until 2025.
Jansen took charge of AZ Alkmaar after Arne Slot was sacked for holding talks with Feyenoord in 2020. The club are currently sitting fourth in the Eredivisie and only four points off top spot.
AZ Alkmaar’s board is very happy with Jansen and the club announced on Tuesday that he has extended his contract until 2026.
Jansen told Voetbal International, “From the bottom of my heart I am grateful to AZ for giving me a chance, then converting it into a two-year contract and now showing their appreciation again with another two-year contract.
“I feel enormously valued, respected here and I am far from done learning here. For now, I’m still fine here. I can’t wish for anything better now. Other clubs do not have to report.”