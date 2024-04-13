AZ Alkmaar defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-2 after battling back from 2-0 down at the break.
AZ Alkmaar lost captain Jordy Clasie to injury before kick-off meaning that Dave Kwakman was handed his first start.
After only three minutes, RKC stunned the hosts as a swift attack was finished by David Min to make it 1-0. The striker also hit the post shortly afterwards but was in an offside position.
AZ went close through Vangelis Pavlidis before Min made it 2-0 before the break with an excellent lob from the centre circle.
AZ were stunned and RKC were comfortable at the start of the second half, until Yukinari Sugawara fired in after 66 minutes. It galvanised the hosts and Ibrahim Sadiq made it 2-2 with an excellent strike.
Pavlidis then completed the comeback with ten minutes left as he finished off a shot by Tiago Dantas.
AZ held on for the win and they are fourth in the table while RKC are in trouble in 16th.