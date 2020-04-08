According to Voetbal International, AZ Alkmaar have proposed a plan to help clubs struggling financially with the coronavirus crisis. They want the clubs that qualify for Europe to contribute to an emergency fund.
Earlier this week, the KNVB announced that with donations from Netherlands internationals and ING bank, an emergency fund of €11 million had been set up to help struggling amateur and professional clubs.
However, AZ Alkmaar wants to go further and they revealed a proposal during the KNVB’s conference call with all the club’s on Tuesday.
AZ wants the club’s that qualify for Europe for the next two years to contribute some of their earnings from the competitions to the fund. A club that qualifies for the Champions League group stages would contribute 25% of their earnings from the competition, while a club that qualifies for the Europa League group stage would add 15% of their earnings.
Other club’s are yet to agree to this proposal.