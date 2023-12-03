AZ Alkmaar failed to move second in the Eredivisie after being held to a 1-1 draw at Utrecht.
Utrecht’s form has improved since the appointment of Ron Jans but AZ did dominate from the opening stages. Vasilis Barkas had to be alert to deny both Ernest Poku and Vangelis Pavlidis in the opening stages.
Utrecht had a penalty reversed by VAR before Pavlidis fired AZ in front from a David Møller Wolfe cross in the 40th minute.
The hosts made a quick start to the second half and in the 49th minute, they found themselves level through a Victor Jensen shot.
Before the end, Poku went close with a strike from distance while Jens Toornstra missed an excellent chance for Utrecht.
The game ended 1-1 which means AZ are now third while Utrecht is 13th.