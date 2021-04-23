AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen is hoping the club will make Bruno Martins Indi’s loan from Stoke City permanent in the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The centre-back joined AZ on loan in the summer and has made 28 appearances for the club so far. However, he still has a contract with Stoke City until the summer of 2022.
Speaking on Friday, AZ head coach Pascal Jansen confirmed his hope that Martins Indi will remain for next season along with Jordy Clasie, who is in talks over a new deal.
VI quotes Jansen as saying, “If it is up to me, they will stay at AZ. Jordy has proved enormously valuable to us. Bruno also shows how much value he has for the team. We will see where it will end.”