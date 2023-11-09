AZ Alkmaar’s chances of progressing in the Conference League look slim after a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.
Two weeks ago, AZ went down 4-1 to the Premier League side at home and they seemed on course for another heavy defeat when Clément Lenglet headed in after only four minutes. However, VAR saved AZ after spotting an offside.
Vangelis Pavlidis then missed a good chance for the visitors before Matt Ryan denied Youri Tielemans. AZ grew into the game and Pavlidis had the ball in the net before the break but Sven Mijnans was offside in the build-up.
AZ did take the lead in the 52nd minute when Riechedly Bazoer played an excellent ball through for Pavlidis to net.
Diego Carlos headed in a corner to equalise but AZ can be aggrieved as the corner should never have been given in the first place. The ball was knocked out of play by Boubacar Kamara and not Jordy Clasie.
Aston Villa then won it with Douglas Luiz crossing for Ollie Watkins to head past Ryan.
The defeat leaves AZ bottom of the group and six points behind the top two. AZ need to now win their two final games to have any chance of progressing over Legia Warsaw.