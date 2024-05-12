AZ Alkmaar still have a chance of reaching the Champions League after they defeated Go Ahead Eagles 3-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
AZ have found their form in recent weeks and the win over FC Twente last week moved them to within two points of the Tukkers in the race for third.
In Deventer, Ruben van Bommel went close with a strike against the post before Ibrahim Sadiq made it 1-0 after an error from Go Ahead keeper Jeffrey de Lange. Before the break, Sven Mijnans doubled the lead after a good pass from Vangelis Pavlidis.
In the second half, substitute Myron van Brederode settled the win with his first touch of the ball. It remained 3-0 with Go Ahead having a goal disallowed for offside before the end.
AZ are fourth but only two points behind Twente going into the final weekend of the season. AZ hosts Utrecht while Twente travels to PEC Zwolle. Go Ahead Eagles are ninth and heading for the playoffs.