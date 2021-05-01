AZ Alkmaar have moved level on points with PSV Eindhoven in second after an unconvincing 3-1 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
AZ went into the clash without Teun Koopmeiners, who was sick, meaning Tijjani Reijnders started in the midfield. Without their captain, AZ did not make a good start in Waalwijk.
RKC gave the visitors a shock when Thijs Oosting opened the scoring in the 17th minute after a good pass from Richard van der Venne. AZ then woke up and Albert Gudmundsson equalised just before the half-hour mark.
Myron Boadu almost gave AZ the lead before the break but he was denied by Kostas Lamprou. The striker did make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute after a big error from Anas Tahiri.
RKC were then reduced to ten men in the 69th minute when Sylla Sow was shown a red card for a foul on Timo Letschert. With a man extra, AZ were comfortable and they added a third before the end through Calvin Stengs.
AZ move level on points with PSV in second, while RKC Waalwijk are down in 14th.