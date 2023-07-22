AZ Alkmaar has confirmed the signing of Benfica midfielder Tiago Dantas on a season-long loan deal. AZ do have the option to make it permanent.
After the departure of Tijjani Reijnders, AZ were looking for a new midfielder and they have found that in Dantas.
The 22-year-old made one first team appearance for Benfica but also spent time on loan with Bayern Munich and PAOK FC. Dantas made 39 appearances for PAOK.
Dantas told the club website, “It feels like a privilege to me to be here. I’m really looking forward to starting here. AZ is a very good club for the development of young players.”
Dantas is the fourth addition at AZ after David Møller Wolfe, Ruben van Bommel, and Denso Kasius.